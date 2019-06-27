Woman found dead in home after fire

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was found dead inside her home last night after a fire. The Ford County Coroner says Peggy Elkins was found on the floor in her home around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Elkins was 67.

Investigators say she was on hospice and suffered from congestive heart failure and COPD.

The coroner says it’s likely Elkins had died some time before the fire. That’s because there wasn’t any soot found in her lungs. Her cat was also found dead under a bed in the home. It likely died from smoke inhalation.

In a small city like Paxton, everyone is connected somehow. That can make a loss something that’s felt by the whole community.

“I don’t know her that well, but in passing, waving at each other and what-not,” said neighbor Sheri Scott.

Scott lives right across the street from where the fire happened last night – a fire that lead investigators to Elkins. Maggie Lohrman also lives down the road.

“My niece lives in that trailer park, and I thought, ‘Oh no, something’s happening over there,'” said Lohrman. “When I walked over there, my niece was standing outside, and she said, ‘It’s the lady two trailers down, you groom her animals,’ and I said, ‘Peggy?'”

Elkins’ family says they’re remembering her as a fighter, and someone who loved her grandchildren.

“It just made me kind of sick to my stomach because when you know somebody as well as that, and you’ve dealt with them hand in hand, it’s no longer a friend, it’s more of a family,” said Lohrman.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them at this time. It’s kindof sad that it all happened,” said Scott.

There is no exact cause determined for the fire, but they say no foul play is suspected.