PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was found dead after a house fire. It happened about 10 pm, Wednesday, at a home near West Pine and North Maple Street.

Ford County Coroner Richard Flessner says Peggy Elkins may have died prior to the fire. No soot was found in her lungs.

Elkins suffered from COPD, was a hospice patient and was alone. Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of the fire has not been determined.