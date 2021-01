URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner released the name of a woman who died after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday near the corner of Dewey St. and E. Main St. in Urbana. 50-year-old Tonya Barnett was taken to the hospital. She died on Friday from her injuries.

The coroner’s office and Urbana Police are still investigating.