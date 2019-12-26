Woman delivers Christmas meal to those alone

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — When Kathryn Woodcock posted on Facebook saying she would make meals for people alone on Christmas, she did not expect a big response.

But over 600 people reacted and 100 people commented on her post. She wanted to remind people you do not have to travel the world to make a difference.

“Honestly you start inside of your front door and you minister with who you’re in contact with and that’s where you start,” says Woodcock. “That’s what I hope people will take away from that. Is it’s really an easy thing to do.”

Woodcock delivered hot meals and hugs to 13 people on Christmas. She had time to celebrate the holiday with her own family, but she was inspired to lend a hand by some of her own past. Her husband died a few years ago and she knows the loneliness that can follow.

She wanted people to know they are loved. She says doing that for others brings her joy too.

“I have more joy and more peace in my life than I ever did, even when we had a full sleigh of stuff under the tree,” says Woodcock. “I’m just giving the best gift that I got and that’s to love other people.”

This was the first year she had ever done anything like this. She hopes to help even more people next year.