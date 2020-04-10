Woman dead after three vehicle crash

1  of  2
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is dead after a three vehicle crash.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Illinois 104 near Purdom Road. State Police say a pickup truck and a mail truck were going west. The mail truck slowed to turn onto Purdom Road. That’s when the pickup truck rear-ended the mail truck and swerved into oncoming traffic.

The driver swerved back into his lane but his trailer overturned and the trailer hit another car. The driver of that car, 77-year-old Sandra Laurent, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are still investigating.

