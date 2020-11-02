Woman dead after house fire

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person has died after a fire Sunday morning in Macon County.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said a 66-year-old Cerro Gordo woman died at the scene of a rural residential fire. He added several fire agencies responded to the scene, and the house was a total loss.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the deadly fire.

Day said an autopsy is set for Monday morning at the McClean County Coroner’s Morgue in Bloomington.

He also said the woman’s name is being withheld, pending notification to her family.