Woman dead after highway crash

VANDALIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

It happened on I-70 westbound near Vandalia, at 6:19 a.m.

It involved a truck tractor and a car.

The driver of the truck tractor, 30-year-old Jordan Nelson (from Altamont) told police he was forced off the road by another semi. His truck got stuck in the median, with the cab of the truck partially blocking the left lane.

The driver of the car, 56-year-old Steven Kelly (from Peking) ended up hitting the truck shortly after this happened. Kelly’s wife, Alesia, was also in the car. They were both taken to the hospital, where Alesia died.