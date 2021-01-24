Woman dead after crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 67-year-old Neoga woman died in a crash Sunday morning in rural Shelby County.

It happened around 9 a.m. on County Road 700 North, about 1.5 miles east of Illinois Route 32. That’s about 2 miles south of Strasburg.

Troopers with Illinois State Police say the woman was driving a blue 1991 Chevrolet van east on the county road when it ran off of the roadway to the left.

The car kept going into a field until it hit a tree, a press release says.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification to her next of kin.

No further information was immediately available Sunday.