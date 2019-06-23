Woman dead after car crash

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Bunker Hill woman is dead after her car went airborne and crashed upside down.
It happened around 5:30 Sunday morning, on Illinois route 159, north of Moulton road, in Macoupin county.
Police say 23-year-old Julianne Biro skidded across the road and hit a ditch.
That caused her car to launch about 140 feet into the air, before landing in someone's front yard.
It rolled several times, stopping upside down.
Biro has since been pronounced dead.
Police are investigating this crash.
