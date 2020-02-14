1  of  61
Woman convicted on 3 counts

Local News

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area woman could face a decade in prison after being convicted of all counts in a bench trial Tuesday.

Sierra Gaines, 28, was convicted of two counts of class 2 felony aggravated battery to a police officer and one count class 4 felony of resisting a police officer causing injury.

Authorities say Gaines was chasing a man when a Danville police officer tried to stop her. The officer sustained scratches resulting in deep wounds to his face and eyes.

Gaines is scheduled to be sentenced March 16. Gaines could be sentenced to probation or 3 – 7 years for each aggravated battery count and 1 – 3 years for resisting causing injury.

