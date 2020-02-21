Woman convicted of macing officer

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A jury found a Chicago woman guilty on two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. Deborah White was being tried for an incident in February 2018.

While a group of 100 people left Club Deuce, in the 600-block of North Vermilion Street, about 2 am, a crowd gathered. Arguing and physical altercations started. Danville police, including Officer Ryan Birge, tried to break up the fights and regain order.

While Officer Birge was arresting a subject, White came from the crowd and pepper-sprayed Birge in the eyes, hair and mouth with mace. She tried to flee the scene but was stopped by a detective on the scene.

Aggravated battery to a police officer is a class 2 felony. White faces sentencing from probation up to seven years in prison when she’s sentenced in April.