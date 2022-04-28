URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Logan Freed, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections Wednesday on a drunk driving charge. Freed was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the crash that killed University of Illinois Police Lieutenant Aaron Landers while he was off-duty in August.

Champaign County Associate Judge Adam Dill called it a “deterrable crime” and said he intends for his ruling to send a message to anyone who would get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“When we put our families in vehicles and we drive down the road of our community, we have a trust with everyone else on the road that they are not impaired,” he said just before handing down the sentence.

People, namely law enforcement officials, packed the courtroom Wednesday morning during the four-hour hearing that provided a clearer picture of the scene that unfolded on August 22, 2021.

Prosecutors presented body camera footage that showed a responding Champaign Police officer telling Freed that more than one witness saw her run a red light and hit another car, sending that vehicle — referred to as ‘the Acura’ — “out of control”, ultimately impacting Lt. Landers who was on a motorcycle.

Freed repeated, “this accident is not my fault” to Champaign Sgt. Katherine Thompson. The 25-year-old could be heard yelling at Sgt. Thompson and a man identified as her boyfriend throughout the approximately 15-minute video clip.

Freed’s blood alcohol content level was at .113 when it was tested at Carle Foundation Hospital about two hours after the Sunday evening crash, according to prosecutors who said it was estimated to be more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Lt. Landers died the following morning. His wife, Dee Landers, said she feels like she died alongside her husband that day. The couple was married for nearly 30 years. In her victim impact statement, she said they met in 1992 and “were inseparable” since the first date.

“The night of August 21, 2021, was the last night I went to sleep and woke up beside the man I love more than anything. This was the last night I dreamed,” she read to the court.

Statements from Landers’ children were also read aloud to the judge for the packed courtroom to hear. A letter from his son listed several life events — like college graduation, marriage, and having his own kids — that his father will miss. The letter, read by someone else, said he has an “unquenchable anger in his heart that won’t go away.”

Testimony ended hours later with an apology letter Freed read aloud. She apologized for “being another statistic” and for “the loss of a high-ranking officer in our community.”

“It’s my fault your family lost someone,” she said. “I made the biggest mistake of my life and I take full accountability for that. But I assure you it’s not a mistake I would make again, so I’m sorry.”

Freed doesn’t have any previous criminal convictions.

The prosecution cited a substance abuse trend, including being under the influence when she was arrested for a misdemeanor battery charge three months before the crash. That was dismissed when she pleaded guilty in this case.

The prosecutor said Freed had another run-in with police in 2021 where she was also under the influence.

A Champaign police detective testified Freed was a victim in that case.

Police confirmed officers never investigated the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash. During cross-examination by the defense, it was revealed that data recorders police obtained from the Acura recorded it traveling at a speed of 15 to 20 MPH over the speed limit. A detective on the stand said it’s unclear if that was recorded “before or after the impact.”

Lt. Aaron Landers left behind a legacy, apparent in the emotion-filled courtroom. He served 24 years as an officer with the University of Illinois Police Department.

Chief Alice Cary said she was struck when the defense revealed Freed suffers from mental illness because helping people in similar circumstances “was Landers’s passion.” He was instrumental in bringing social workers on board at the department, according to Chief Cary.

“It really weighed heavy on my heart to think that his life was taken by someone he was trying to help, you know, during his career. It doesn’t matter how many years, you know, someone is sentenced, that’ll never bring Aaron back. But what he’s doing in death is still humanizing our badge because of the heartfelt emotion that you didn’t have to witness, you could feel it,” she said in reaction to Wednesday’s sentence and the closing of the case.