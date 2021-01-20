Woman charged with murder after husband shot in chest

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 77-year-old man died Tuesday morning after he was shot during a domestic dispute with his wife in Lincoln.

A press release from Lincoln Police Chief Paul Adams says officers responded around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting near Ottawa Street and Denver Avenue.

Once at the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot in his chest. The release says county paramedics and firefighters tried to treat his wounds, however, they were not successful and the man died.

The release identified him at John S. Yates.

Police say Kathleen R. Yates, the man’s wife, had reported the shooting to 911 dispatch. She was arrested on charges on first degree murder, a class ‘X’ felony, the release says.

Investigators say a domestic dispute ended with John S. Yates being shot.

Police say they are still actively investigating this shooting and are being assisted by Illinois State Police, the Logan County Sher.

A booking photo was not immediately available for Yates.