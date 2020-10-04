Woman charged with DUI, reckless homicide after deadly crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) say a 27-year-old Paris woman is facing several charges after a Saturday night crash killed a 26-year-old passenger in her car.

A press release from (ISP) says officers responded to a reported single-car crash at 10:49 p.m. Saturday on 1540 East Road, just North of Wilderness Road in Clark County.

It said Shasta Hawes, of Paris, was driving a black 2013 Jeep south on 1540 East Road when she lost control of the car and it ran off the roadway in a curve. Her car then flipped over, and it came to rest on its top.

A 26-year-old woman was thrown from the car during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner.

Police identified her as 26-year-old Alissa Griffith. She was a resident of Terre Haute, Ind.

Hawes and 23-year-old Brandon Devall, of Terre Haute were not hurt by the crash.

The driver was cited for reckless homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, and improper lane usage.

No further information was available Sunday. ISP continues to investigate the crash.