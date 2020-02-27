Woman charged in admissions scandal closer to trial

BOSTON, Ma. (WCIA) — A woman with ties to central Illinois could be headed to trial later this year in connection with the nationwide college admissions scandal.

However, federal prosecutors expect to reach additional agreements with defendants.

Elisabeth Kimmel is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

There’s a hearing scheduled in her case Thursday morning in Boston.

Kimmel is accused of paying more than half a million dollars and embellishing her childrens’ resumes’ to get them into elite schools with the help of a corrupt college consultant.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday responded to a request from the court about how to group the remaining defendants were they to go to trial.

Kimmel was included with actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, among others.

Prosecutors suggested the first group, of which Kimmel is a part, head to trial in October. The second trial is suggested to start in 2021.

Prosecutors say they have turned over more than 1.6 million pages of e-mails seized thanks to search warrants, nearly half a million other documents, more than 2,000 pages of “legal process” and more than 4,000 “intercepted or consensually recorded telephone calls and text messages.”

The feds claim “almost none of the defendants has yet produced any reciprocal discovery.”

Kimmel resigned from the Busey Bank Board of Trustees and owns Midwest Television, which used to own WCIA 3.