Woman charged for making a false police report

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Tuesday that a Shelbyville woman was charged last week with Disorderly Conduct relating to a false police report she made.

The charge alleges that on Nov. 24, Kelly Love knowingly reported a gun theft to the Shelbyville Police Department, even though there was no reasonable ground that such a theft had occurred. The charge is only an allegation and Love is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Love will appear in court on Jan. 19 for a preliminary hearing.