Woman at center of fight, gunshot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating an argument which turned physical and ended with a gunshot. It happened about 10:15 pm, Monday, at Town and Country Apartments, in the 1000-block of Kerr Avenue.

When officers arrived, they stopped a white car reported to the dispatcher as leaving the scene. A man and woman in the car denied knowing anything about the incident.

Thomas Cannon

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded handgun in the trunk. 44-year old Thomas Cannon, of Champaign, was arrested for possession of the weapon. Authorities learned Cannon and the woman were at the apartment complex to pick up items from another man, 38-year old Lionel Brown, of Urbana, with whom the woman had previously been involved.

Lionel Brown

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

Brown and the woman reportedly began arguing and, when Brown became physical with the woman, Cannon stepped in. Brown and Cannon began physically fighting.

Police say the woman claims Brown initially produced the handgun and Brown claims Cannon initially produced it. However, officials say Brown admitted firing the weapon after getting it away from Cannon during the fight.

Both men are in custody facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon. Brown faces an additional charge of domestic battery. Authorities do not believe this incident is related to the shooting on Fletcher, in Urbana, about an hour later.

Anyone with additional information on either incident is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

