MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A local woman faces firearm charges. 45-year old Pamela Mayer was arrested about 10:30, Thursday, in the 1100-block of Champaign Avenue.

Authorities say Mayer fired several rounds from a handgun in her backyard while shooting at cans.

Despite having a piece of wood to stop the bullets, the rounds penetrated a detached garage in an alleyway. She’s accused of reckless discharge of a firearm.