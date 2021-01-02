Woman arrested after ramming Willard Airport security fence multiple times

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman faces multiple charges after University of Illinois Police said she rammed her car into a security fence at Willard Airport multiple times.

Police were called out early Friday morning by a Willard Airport crash rescue crew member who saw 37-year-old Heidi Burns’ car ramming a security fence multiple times as she was attempting to leave the airport property.

Police stopped the damaged car driven by Burns, who had already left the airport after ramming the gate open and was pulling into a gas station nearby. After searching the vehicle, officers found an open container of alcohol, marijuana and MDMA pills.

Burns was charged with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and illegal possession of cannabis in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

UIPD told WCIA this was the department’s first police report filed in 2021.