Deanna and Don Witzel granted McDonald’s Community Award

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Vermilion County restaurateurs are getting national recognition from the McDonald’s corporate office.

Deanna and Don Witzel, who own and operate six McDonald’s restaurants in the county, have been awarded McDonald’s inaugural Community Award.

It’s a new accolade that recognizes franchise owners for “outstanding contributions to their community through their work, commitment to service, and community engagement.”

A press release from the Witzels says several new awards were announced by the company earlier this year. They recognize business owners who best exemplify one of several company values: “Serve, Inclusion, Integrity, Community, and Family.”

The Witzels were one of 20 franchise owners across the country to receive the honor this year. They’ve run their franchises for 21 years and were presented with their award by the McDonald’s Chicago Field Office.

“We are honored to be a recipient of the first Community Award. This recognition is a result of the hard work of our entire organization,” said Deanna Witzel. “As local small business owners, giving back to Vermilion County is very important to us and we look forward to continuing to serve our neighbors.”

The Witzels have supported the county through their work with Vermilion Advantage, the Danville Area Community College Board, and the Danville Housing Authority.

In 2017, Deanna Witzel founded ‘Step Up’, a nonprofit group focused on addressing issues Vermilion County faces around drug prevention, mental health, parenting, and family issues.

“Deanna and Don represent the best of McDonald’s,” said Alvaro Bonta, McDonald’s Chicago Field Office Vice President. “They go above and beyond with their contributions to the Danville community, and we’re proud that they are part of the McDonald’s family.”