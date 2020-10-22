Witness recounts seeing car going into pond, bystanders rescue driver

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Lorrie Miller says she was on her way back from the Walmart gas station when she saw something that seemed right out of a movie scene.

The Champaign woman said she was driving behind a car that starting turning right — and then it jumped off the curb and went into the pond.

The water retention pond is located next to the Villas at Ashland Farms apartment complex. It happened around 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Interstate Drive and Neil Street.

Miller said she stopped her car, as well as the driver behind her.

“She jumped into the water, and the lady rolled down her car window and was trying to open the door,” she said. “We asked her to keep the car door closed so that the car didn’t fill up with water.”

Miller said she asked the lady to unfasten her seat belt, so that the other person could get to her.

“She was upset, a nervous wreck. We just tried to keep her calm, keep her holding still until help got to her,” she continued.

Then another woman from the nearby apartment complex jumped into the water as well.

“The two of them were able to get her out of the window right as the car went under the water,” Miller said.

“It was like watching a movie. Something I’ve never seen before — kind of like on TV.”

Champaign Fire Chief said at the scene Thursday morning they didn’t know why the woman drove into the pond or if she had a medical problem.

He added the woman was being evaluated by medical staff.

Police at the scene said only a single car was involved.

Tom Yelich, Public Information Officer for the Champaign Police Department said the driver wasn’t impaired, adding there’s an indication that a medical episode was a factor in the incident.

“This appears just to be an accident,” he added. Yelich said she didn’t have any significant injuries.

“In addition to police officers who went in after the driver, citizens who were in the nearby area also participated and assisted in the rescue and should be commended for their selfless act to help someone reach safety.”