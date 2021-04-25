With warmer weather, people enjoy outside activities

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — With the warmer weather, people went outside and enjoyed spring for all its worth.

Matthew Lorenzen loves playing his guitar and he says it was a great day to jam out at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet.

With summer approaching and people getting vaccinated, he hopes that in the coming months people will be able to enjoy the weather and not be so fearful about COVID.

“Listen just to the sounds,” said Lorenzen. “Not the phone, not the TV, but just the sounds of the birds, the wind.”

The CDC recommends to host gatherings outside to encourage social distancing. People from the same household can be together but need to be six feet away from other families.

Experts also recommend doing activities where social distancing can be maintained.