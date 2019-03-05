Winter weather costing a pretty penny

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- With all the snow Central Illinois has seen this winter, it's costing some cities a lot of money.

About six out of nine weekends have been snowy this year. Crews are working overtime to make sure the roads are safe.

Mayor Bill Ingold says, in the past two months, he's paid about 400 hours in overtime for a crew of eight people. He says sometimes, he's had to have them out all day long.

They're not over budget because, from the beginning, they assigned a good amount of money for snow renewal, but Ingold says, if they don't have to use it all for clearing roads, they could use it for other projects in the city.

"We could use that money on street repair, on potholes. Later on this spring, we'll be taking down more trees. We'll be wanting to build more curbs and sidewalks and things like that. So, the money you spend on this, while it's needed and necessary, you could be using it on something much more permanent in the long run."

The city brought in about six semi loads of salt at the beginning of the season and have already gone through about half of it.

Ingold says, for the last couple of years, they've been spoiled with mild winters and not as much snow, so they didn't have to spend as much money.

Paying the team for work on Sundays is more expensive because they earn double time.