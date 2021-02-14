WINTER STORM: School, library closings for Feb. 16

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several schools and libraries have announced closures because of a major snowfall event expected Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16.
A compiled list of all school and library closures announced since Sunday can be found below:
- Altamont Public Schools: Closed Feb 16
- Arcola School District: Closed Feb. 16
- Cerro Gordo School District: Closed Feb. 16
- Champaign Unit 4 School District: Fully remote Feb. 15-16
- Circle Academy – Urbana: Full remote classes Feb. 16
- Cowden Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16
- Danville CUSD #118: Closed Feb. 16; Food distribution rescheduled for Feb. 18 (times are the same)
- Danville Public Library: Closed Feb. 16; Virtual Board of Trustees meeting still held at 4 p.m.
- Decatur Public Library: Closed Feb. 16
- Dieterich Public Schools: Closed Feb 16
- Effingham Schools: Closed Feb. 16
- Elite Learning Center: Closed Feb. 16
- Fithian Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16
- First Baptist Christian School: Closed Feb. 16
- Greenview School District: Fully remote classes Feb. 16
- Hoopeston Area School District: Closed Feb. 16
- Immanuel Lutheran School Danville: Closed Feb. 16
- Lake Land College: Closed Feb. 16
- La Petit Academy – Champaign: Closed Feb. 16
- Lincoln Land Community College: Full remote learning Feb. 16
- Little Hearts & Hands Early Learning Center & Academy: Closed Feb. 16
- Little Legends Learning Center: Delayed Start on Feb. 16; Opening at 9 a.m.
- Ludlow District 142: Closed Feb. 16
- Mahomet-Seymour Schools: Fully remote learning; All extra curricular activities canceled
- Martinsville: Closed Feb. 16
- Mattoon Public Schools: Full remote classes Feb 16
- New Berlin, Loami: Closed for remote learning
- Niantic Schools: Closed Feb. 16
- Oakwood Public Library: Closed Feb. 16
- Pana: Closed Feb. 16
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Full remote classes Feb. 16
- Prince of Peace Community Early Learning Center: Closed Feb. 16
- Rochester CUSD 3A: Remote learning February 16
- Savoy Head Start: Closed Feb. 16
- Schlarman Academy: Closed Feb. 16
- Sidell Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16
- Shelbyville Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16
- Springfield School District #186: Full remote classes Feb. 16
- The High School of St. Thomas More: Closed Feb. 16
- Thomasboro Public Schools: Fully remote Feb 16
- Urbana School District: Full remote Feb 16.
- Urbana Head Start: Closed Feb. 16
- Urbana Free Library: Closed Feb. 16
- Parkland College: Closed Feb. 16.
- Rantoul City Schools: Fully remote
- Rantoul Township High School: Full remote classes Feb. 16
- Warrensburg-Latham: Remote learning Feb. 16
- West Champaign Head Start: Closed Feb. 16
- Vase Middle Fork: Full remote classes Feb. 16
Danville Mass Transit has canceled its route to Champaign for Feb. 15 and made several schedule changes: