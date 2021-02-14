WINTER STORM: School, library closings for Feb. 16

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several schools and libraries have announced closures because of a major snowfall event expected Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The most up-to-date list of closures can be found at this link: WCIA Weather Closings

A compiled list of all school and library closures announced since Sunday can be found below:

  • Altamont Public Schools: Closed Feb 16
  • Arcola School District: Closed Feb. 16
  • Cerro Gordo School District: Closed Feb. 16
  • Champaign Unit 4 School District: Fully remote Feb. 15-16
  • Circle Academy – Urbana: Full remote classes Feb. 16
  • Cowden Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16
  • Danville CUSD #118: Closed Feb. 16; Food distribution rescheduled for Feb. 18 (times are the same)
  • Danville Public Library: Closed Feb. 16; Virtual Board of Trustees meeting still held at 4 p.m.
  • Decatur Public Library: Closed Feb. 16
  • Dieterich Public Schools: Closed Feb 16
  • Effingham Schools: Closed Feb. 16
  • Elite Learning Center: Closed Feb. 16
  • Fithian Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16
  • First Baptist Christian School: Closed Feb. 16
  • Greenview School District: Fully remote classes Feb. 16
  • Hoopeston Area School District: Closed Feb. 16
  • Immanuel Lutheran School Danville: Closed Feb. 16
  • Lake Land College: Closed Feb. 16
  • La Petit Academy – Champaign: Closed Feb. 16
  • Lincoln Land Community College: Full remote learning Feb. 16
  • Little Hearts & Hands Early Learning Center & Academy: Closed Feb. 16
  • Little Legends Learning Center: Delayed Start on Feb. 16; Opening at 9 a.m.
  • Ludlow District 142: Closed Feb. 16
  • Mahomet-Seymour Schools: Fully remote learning; All extra curricular activities canceled
  • Martinsville: Closed Feb. 16
  • Mattoon Public Schools: Full remote classes Feb 16
  • New Berlin, Loami: Closed for remote learning
  • Niantic Schools: Closed Feb. 16
  • Oakwood Public Library: Closed Feb. 16
  • Pana: Closed Feb. 16
  • Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Full remote classes Feb. 16
  • Prince of Peace Community Early Learning Center: Closed Feb. 16
  • Rochester CUSD 3A: Remote learning February 16
  • Savoy Head Start: Closed Feb. 16
  • Schlarman Academy: Closed Feb. 16
  • Sidell Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16
  • Shelbyville Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16
  • Springfield School District #186: Full remote classes Feb. 16
  • The High School of St. Thomas More: Closed Feb. 16
  • Thomasboro Public Schools: Fully remote Feb 16
  • Urbana School District: Full remote Feb 16.
  • Urbana Head Start: Closed Feb. 16
  • Urbana Free Library: Closed Feb. 16
  • Parkland College: Closed Feb. 16.
  • Rantoul City Schools: Fully remote
  • Rantoul Township High School: Full remote classes Feb. 16
  • Warrensburg-Latham: Remote learning Feb. 16
  • West Champaign Head Start: Closed Feb. 16
  • Vase Middle Fork: Full remote classes Feb. 16

Danville Mass Transit has canceled its route to Champaign for Feb. 15 and made several schedule changes:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story