WINTER STORM: School, library closings for Feb. 16

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several schools and libraries have announced closures because of a major snowfall event expected Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

A compiled list of all school and library closures announced since Sunday can be found below:

Altamont Public Schools: Closed Feb 16

Arcola School District: Closed Feb. 16

Cerro Gordo School District: Closed Feb. 16

Champaign Unit 4 School District: Fully remote Feb. 15-16

Circle Academy – Urbana: Full remote classes Feb. 16

Cowden Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16

Danville CUSD #118: Closed Feb. 16; Food distribution rescheduled for Feb. 18 (times are the same)

Danville Public Library: Closed Feb. 16; Virtual Board of Trustees meeting still held at 4 p.m.

Decatur Public Library: Closed Feb. 16

Dieterich Public Schools: Closed Feb 16

Effingham Schools: Closed Feb. 16

Elite Learning Center: Closed Feb. 16

Fithian Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16

First Baptist Christian School: Closed Feb. 16

Greenview School District: Fully remote classes Feb. 16

Hoopeston Area School District: Closed Feb. 16

Immanuel Lutheran School Danville: Closed Feb. 16

Lake Land College: Closed Feb. 16

La Petit Academy – Champaign: Closed Feb. 16

Lincoln Land Community College: Full remote learning Feb. 16

Little Hearts & Hands Early Learning Center & Academy: Closed Feb. 16

Little Legends Learning Center: Delayed Start on Feb. 16; Opening at 9 a.m.

Ludlow District 142: Closed Feb. 16

Mahomet-Seymour Schools: Fully remote learning; All extra curricular activities canceled

Martinsville: Closed Feb. 16

Mattoon Public Schools: Full remote classes Feb 16

New Berlin, Loami: Closed for remote learning

Niantic Schools: Closed Feb. 16

Oakwood Public Library: Closed Feb. 16

Pana: Closed Feb. 16

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Full remote classes Feb. 16

Prince of Peace Community Early Learning Center: Closed Feb. 16

Rochester CUSD 3A: Remote learning February 16

Savoy Head Start: Closed Feb. 16

Schlarman Academy: Closed Feb. 16

Sidell Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16

Shelbyville Public Schools: Closed Feb. 16

Springfield School District #186: Full remote classes Feb. 16

The High School of St. Thomas More: Closed Feb. 16

Thomasboro Public Schools: Fully remote Feb 16

Urbana School District: Full remote Feb 16.

Urbana Head Start: Closed Feb. 16

Urbana Free Library: Closed Feb. 16

Parkland College: Closed Feb. 16.

Rantoul City Schools: Fully remote

Rantoul Township High School: Full remote classes Feb. 16

Warrensburg-Latham: Remote learning Feb. 16

West Champaign Head Start: Closed Feb. 16

Vase Middle Fork: Full remote classes Feb. 16

Danville Mass Transit has canceled its route to Champaign for Feb. 15 and made several schedule changes: