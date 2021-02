RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA)---Katey Andrews lived in a home for two years with her grandmother, but last year her grandmother who had kidney cancer got sick. She was rushed to the hospital. That's when the mother and daughter found out she died. Then, there was more tragic news.

"Not even two minutes after the coroner walked out that's when the phone call came that the house was on fire, and it was already gone," said Kelley Andrews.