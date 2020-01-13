Winter gives farmers feast of food for thought

Local News

by: , University of Illinois Extension

Posted: / Updated:
agriculture farming

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Extension is using winter’s downtime to keep farmers on agriculture’s cutting edge. It’s providing free, weekly educational webinars for the small farm community.

The series will provide practical knowledge on innovative ways of advancing local food production.

For more information, click here.

Free Extension Webinars for Small Farmers

  • January 30: Asparagus Production and Marketing
  • February 6: Farm Stress and Impact on Health
  • February 20: Soil Organic Matters
  • February 27: Saturated Media Extract
  • March 5: Selling through Food Hubs and Co-ops: A Grower’s Perspective
  • March 12: Getting Started in Drip Irrigation
  • March 20: The Basics for Goats and Sheep

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.