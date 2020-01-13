Winter gives farmers feast of food for thought

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Extension is using winter’s downtime to keep farmers on agriculture’s cutting edge. It’s providing free, weekly educational webinars for the small farm community.
The series will provide practical knowledge on innovative ways of advancing local food production.
Free Extension Webinars for Small Farmers
- January 30: Asparagus Production and Marketing
- February 6: Farm Stress and Impact on Health
- February 20: Soil Organic Matters
- February 27: Saturated Media Extract
- March 5: Selling through Food Hubs and Co-ops: A Grower’s Perspective
- March 12: Getting Started in Drip Irrigation
- March 20: The Basics for Goats and Sheep