Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Volunteer Coach for Champaign Park District Youth Sports!

Coaches receive a household registration credit for volunteering to coach youth sports programs with Champaign Park District.

• Head Coaches receive a $45 household credit (for future seasons)

• Assistant Coaches receive a $20 credit (for future seasons)

Those wishing to inspire core values like sportsmanship, opportunity, fun, and instruction to young athletes are welcome to fill out the Volunteer Coach form on the Champaign Park District website.

For those interested in learning more about coaching, please attend the Volunteer Recruitment Event on February 16, 6-7:30pm at Leonhard Recreation Center. More information can be found on our website or here.

3 Films Coming to Virginia Theatre

The Virginia Theatre has 3 films coming in the next week! Be sure to check out the complete event list at thevirginia.org.

1/19/23 – Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Mix 94.5 Throwback Thursday Movie Nights

Get Tickets!

1/21/23 – Stage Door (1937), The News-Gazette Film Series

Get Tickets!

1/25/23 – The French Dispatch (2021), The Arthouse Experience Film Series

Get Tickets!