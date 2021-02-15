Winter Emergency Kit For Your car

With the cold temperatures and snow recently, with plenty more on the way, it is important to remember that you should have a few essentials in your backseat or trunk this winter season that could really help you out in an emergency. You can buy these at most big box stores, or you can create your own from items you have at home. Organizing them in a bag will cut down on the clutter, plus you’ll be surprised at how little room it can take up in your trunk!

It can be hours until first responders arrive at your accident on busy weather days, so we want you to be prepared as best as possible should the worst happen.

BEFORE YOU DRIVE OFF:

Basic car maintenance goes a long way in eliminating some potential problems on the roads. Everything from making sure you change your oil regularly to checking your tire pressure will help out immensely. Even easier than that is making sure your gas gauge doesn’t get too low and that your phone is charged!

Also be sure to brush up on your winter driving laws. They are pretty self explanatory, but I know it’s still a pain to brush off your car in -25 wind chills.

CLOTHING:

If you weren’t already wearing them, keeping a spare pair of gloves, a hat, and scarf will help immensely. Also, wear appropriate clothing to begin with. You may be driving to the airport to fly to the Caribbean, but you still have to be dressed for the drive.

ESSENTIALS:

Besides wearing warm clothes or spare gloves, these items are the core of your emergency kit and should be included.

Ice scraper/brush

Shovel (can be smaller to fit easier in your car and can be used to gain traction and/or to clear the exhaust pipe so you aren’t injured by the exhaust fumes)

Jumper cables

Wiper fluid (or make sure you’re topped off before you head out)

Flashlight with spare batteries

First aid kit

Hand/foot warmers

GREAT ADDITIONS:

The next few items have a purpose, and will be helpful when you are waiting for a long time for rescuers to get to your car.

Space blanket (very effective and it won’t be near as bulky as a regular blanket)

Rope

Pencil and paper to write a note and put it under your wiper blades that you are okay.

Brightly colored ribbon to signal you are alive

Whistle to blow for help in poor visibility

Candy and snacks to replenish your sugar levels

Bottled water

Soup can, lighter or matches, and a tea candle (if you are really stranded, you can melt the snow in the can. Just be careful with the flame and vent the windows.)

All of this can fit into a bag to keep your trunk nice and tidy!

IF YOU ARE INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT:

If you, and potentially other passengers or drivers are okay, it is best to stay in the safety of your car.