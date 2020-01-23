FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Winter Agribusiness Seminar is two weeks away. Topics include 2020 Crop Insurance update, a Farm Bill update and a 2019 Crop Claims Review.
Dozens of seminars are scheduled for around the state. COUNTRY Financial®, Illinois Farm Bureau and other groups are organizing the events. They’re geared to better equip farmers and growers with knowledge they need to make informed decisions concerning their operations.
Winter Agribusiness Seminar
Woodlawn Country Club
901 East Richardson Street, Farmer City
Thursday, February 6
8:30 am (Registration 7:30 am; breakfast/event 8:30 am)
Guest speakers:
- Brenda Dozier: (Senior Crop Underwriting Trainer, COUNTRY Financial) – Crop Insurance Update
- Dr. Gary Schnitkey: (Soybean Industry Endowed Chair in Agricultural Strategy, Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, University of Illinois) ‐ Farm Bill Update
- Cole Patrick: (Crop Claims Specialist, COUNTRY Financial) – 2019 Crop Claims Overview