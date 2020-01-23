FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Winter Agribusiness Seminar is two weeks away. Topics include 2020 Crop Insurance update, a Farm Bill update and a 2019 Crop Claims Review.











Dozens of seminars are scheduled for around the state. COUNTRY Financial®, Illinois Farm Bureau and other groups are organizing the events. They’re geared to better equip farmers and growers with knowledge they need to make informed decisions concerning their operations.

Winter Agribusiness Seminar

Woodlawn Country Club

901 East Richardson Street, Farmer City

Thursday, February 6

8:30 am (Registration 7:30 am; breakfast/event 8:30 am)

Guest speakers: