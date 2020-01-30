1  of  2
Winningest women's soccer coach to give UIUC commencement

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The country’s winningest women’s soccer coach has been named the commencement speaker for this year’s event at UIUC.

Jill Ellis is the only person to have won back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cups.

While leading the U.S. Women’s National Team, she also earned two FIFA World Coach of the Year honors and coached more than 130 USWNT games; more than any other coach, and had the most wins in U.S. soccer history.

She resigned in 2019 after five years with a record 106-7-19. She was previously head coach of the first Illinois women’s soccer team.

