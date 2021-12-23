Winners of Christmas decoration contest announced

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced on Wednesday the winners of its Home for the Holidays Exterior Decorating Contest.

There were two judging methods: the City Selection, which was decided by Mayor Rickey Williams and representatives from city departments, and the People’s Choice Award, which was decided by the public.

3026 Golf Circle was named the winner of both the City Selection and the People’s Choice. 111 East Winter Avenue and 1428 May Street were named runner-up and third place, respectively, of the People’s Choice Award. 1517 Eastview Avenue and 2803 Eastroad were named runner-up and third place, respectively, of the City Selection.

The homeowners of 3026 Golf Circle will receive a $100 Google Play gift card, a $50 County Market gift card, their name and address engraved on the traveling trophy, and the honor of being the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Night of Lights parade.

The second and third place winners will receive $75 and $50, respectively, County Market gift cards.

The City of Danville thanked everyone who participated and hoped they would participate again next year.