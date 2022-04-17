CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After two-and-a-half years off due to COVID, the Downtown Champaign Wine Walk was held on Saturday.

Saturday’s event was only the second Wine Walk to be held; the first was held in August of 2019. The event allowed people with tickets to explore downtown Champaign, shopping at businesses in the area, while tasting 12 wines from around the world.

“You get to hang out in downtown Champaign and see a lot of great local businesses that you can’t find anywhere else and sample some pretty unique wines that you can’t find at the store,” said Xander Hazel, Executive Director of the Champaign Center Partnership. “And it’s a beautiful spring day too so it’s really great just to get out now that winter and the worst of the pandemic is behind us.”

Only 250 tickets were sold this year and they sold out quickly.