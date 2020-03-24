Windy City hotel rooms for patients

A woman walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago’s Grant Park in half, on the first work day since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a shelter in place order last week. Pritzker says Illinois is not receiving enough medical supplies in its fight against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city plans to reserve thousands of hotel rooms for people with mild cases of coronavirus and those unable to return home while awaiting test results.

Lightfoot announced Monday the city has partnered with five hotels and will have 1,000 rooms available by Tuesday. City officials describe the plan as a proactive measure to keep hospital beds available for people with severe symptoms.

State officials reported 1,285 cases and 12 deaths as of Monday, up from 1,049 cases and nine deaths Sunday.