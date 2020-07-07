Windows smashed in downtown buildings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a man for smashing windows and slashing car tires.

Travis Stewart is accused of smashing the windows of the Salvation Army Headquarters, Transfer House and Civic Center over the holiday weekend.

Crews replaced the front doors of the Civic Center Monday morning.

One man who volunteers with the Salvation Army and owns a business across the street says he was disheartened to see the destruction.

“I was very surprised,” Tom Smith said. “I don’t know why somebody would be so careless or rude to the community. All the Salvation Army does is provide benefits for those that need it.”

Homeless people also told WCIA they were hurt seeing the damage to the Transfer Center because that building offered shelter when other places couldn’t take them in during the pandemic.

Stewart faces more than a dozen charges.