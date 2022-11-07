CHEBANSE, Ill. (WCIA) – Over the weekend, strong winds left damage across Central Illinois.

One family in Iroquois County experienced some of that damage firsthand.

The Jacobson Family in Chebanse was aware of the wind, but they didn’t expect to have to clean up one of their son’s prized possession.

“It was crazy. It was absolutely insane. We had went to town really quick, and we came back to check on the house to make sure everything was good,” said Heather Jacobson.

When they came back, they saw the damage.

“We came back back here, and we’re like, oh, my gosh, look at the playhouse. We didn’t see the swing set at first. We come back, back by the sliding glass doors and seen the swing set had cracked completely.”

The swing set has important meaning for the family. It was a wish granted to seven year old Carter.

Carter was born with a congenital heart defect.

At two months old, Carter had open heart surgery, and has had appointments, check ups and more since then.

The family hopes to have his swing set repaired soon.

A local construction company has reached out to the family to help assist with the repairs.

You can learn more about Carter and the swing set on Facebook.