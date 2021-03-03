Wind farm concerns

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Wind farms are popping up across central Illinois to create more clean energy.

However, many people aren’t happy about it — and they’re pushing against these farms expanding any further.

WCIA spoke with some people in Vermilion County where some people say they’re causing problems.

School leaders say the money coming into the district from the wind farms has certainly been a big help, but it’s also creating another problem for some students.

The superintendent says they’ll be losing some families in the district because the turbines were placed close to their homes.

Families say they’re leaving because of the noise. They also say they’re having constant headaches, lack of sleep, and jaw issues.

However, some experts say wind turbines have no effects on a person’s long-term health.

WCIA will hear more from schools and families later — check back for updates.