Willard Airport spotlights local artists

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Willard Airport is shining a spotlight on local artists.

The airport partnered with the Champaign County Arts Council 40 North to feature two pieces of art. Nearly 60 artists applied. “Road to Nowhere,” a graphite and digital painting by Ekah was selected, along with Hua Nian’s acrylic on canvas, “Persisting Red.”

Willard officials said this is a way to show how vibrant the CU community is.

“We really wanted that to be a focus and so whether they’re leaving or departing Champaign, they get to see the beauty of Champaign-Urbana through the artwork that’s on the walls,” Ashley Hipsher said. “That’s just kind of how we’re speaking to the community and bringing a little bit of that into the airport.”

Hipsher said just as some people are choosing to shop local, she hopes people understand it’s important to fly local and support the airport once travel picks back up again.