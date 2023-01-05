SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the aircraft used to transport 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger belongs to PSP.

He’s the man suspected of killing four Idaho students.

The FAA registry shows the aircraft that landed at Willard Airport in Savoy on Wednesday was also registered to the Pennsylvania State Police, and the arrival and departure coincided with the announced extradition of Kohberger.

Tim Bannon, Willard’s Executive Director, said the airport was never on lockdown while that plane was on the property. He added that safety protocols for this type of event aren’t necessary. Since it’s a public-use airport, Bannon said any aircraft can land and refuel.

Flight tracker showed that aircraft N879ST left from Harrisburg, Pa. on Wednesday morning before landing in Savoy.

The plane also stopped in Rapid City, SD, before landing in Idaho.