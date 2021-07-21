Will life change with Delta variant numbers increasing?

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Most people are enjoying life without masks but will it stay that way with the Delta variant numbers increasing?

We asked Champaign County Public Health.

They say the rules may change.

The deputy administrator says the state may possibly bring back masks indoors whether you’re vaccinated or not.

“It’s too early right now because we’re not there in that position as yet, but if the numbers continue to rise the way we have seen in the last one week, then the state may decide to do that,” said Awais Vaid, the deputy administrator for Champaign Public Health District.

Since Tuesday, there is a total of seven Delta cases in Champaign County.

The variant has also spread to kids who are younger than 12 how cannot get vaccinated.