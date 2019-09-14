Wife Tribe gives back to community

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — The St. Joseph-Stanton Fire District just moved into its new building, something they have waited for since 2016.

To break in the new firehouse, they hosted a garage sale over the weekend. But it was not the firefighters at the tables. Instead it was the “Wife Tribe,” a group of firefighter wives committed to promoting family events in the community.

The money raised by the group is going straight into the group’s budget. Member Vickie Reese says their focus is always going to be on families.

“Families and children. Children’s our main thing,” says Reese. “We want to have several things in the coming months for the kids just to be involved in stuff. We don’t want them getting into negative things, we want to show them positive.”

The main event this weekend’s money will go to is getting Santa to visit the firehouse in December. But they say they have plenty of ideas for more in the next year.

It’s not just clothes and knick-knacks at the garage sale. Lemonade and cookies are being sold to help out as well.

Everything that does not get sold will be donated to families in need. Reese says it’s hard to match the feeling of being able to help someone.

“It’s rewarding,” says Reese. “And to know that people are struggling out there and we can give that little bit of difference, a little bit goes a long way.”

The donations are going to Salt and Light Ministries of Champaign-Urbana. The garage sale will have its last day Saturday.