PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Paxton will soon be helping people save money on their phone bills.

The town is in the final stages of setting up free Wi-Fi downtown. That way, people can have an easier time loading different apps and searching the internet.

Paxton applied for a grant from T-Mobile in May and were approved the following month. VOLO Internet and Technology Solutions installed the equipment over the last few months.

“That provided $30,000 for us to have the equipment and the public Wi-Fi service installed downtown,” Paxton Main Street Director Donna Pepper explained.

The Paxton community can expect the Wi-Fi soon after the VOLO finishes testing of the transmitters.