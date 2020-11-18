Whys Gals: Natural warmth

Getting outside in the wintertime is more important this year — and you can stay comfortable and safe while learning from animals.

There’s a simple experiment you can do at home with your kids, including a few reminders about dressing warm this winter.

Pam Leiter with the Homer Lake Interpretive Center joined the WCIA Morning Show to explain more.

  • Birds like Chickadees fluff up their feathers, use fat, and spend the night in roost cavities.
  • Mammals grow a winter coat and some spend the night in nests or burrows.

