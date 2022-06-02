SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — White Oaks Mall in Springfield will be hosting a carnival all of next week and the fun begins this Friday.

The carnival will run for 10 days between June 3 and June 12 on the lower level near Green Hyundai. Carnival-goers will be able to enjoy 16 rides such as the Vertigo and Tilt-A-Whirl, play eight games and enjoy food from five concession stands.

“We’re delighted to bring this family-friendly event to White Oaks Mall for Springfield residents to enjoy,” said White Oaks Marketing Director Lori Kiel. “White Oaks Mall is always looking for new and exciting events that the whole family will enjoy, and hosting North American Midway Entertainment is the perfect opportunity to kick-off Summer break.”

The carnival will be open on the following schedule:

Friday, June 3 between 5 and 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 between 1 and 11 p.m.

Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 between 5 and 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 between 1 and 11 p.m.

Unlimited Ride Armbands will be sold for $30 every day. Individual tickets are $1.50 each, 20 tickets will be sold for $25 and 50 tickets will be sold for $60.