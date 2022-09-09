WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA) — The 150th anniversary of White Heath is on Sept. 10. The small village is holding a celebration.

The town was established in 1872 by Frank White and Noble Porter Heath. In 1912 an annual Homecoming took place. The one-room schoolhouse was affectionately titled “White Heath Academy.”

In 1972 a Centennial celebration was held. In 1992 White Heath celebrated 120 years with a greased pig contest and a chicken fry.

Murphy and Leslie Heath are descendants of the White and Heath families. They are involved with this year’s event. “Our Homecomings have been opportunities for the community to work together and celebrate,” said Murphy.

After the 1992 Homecoming, the event stopped. Organizers said this year’s sesquicentennial milestone provided an opportunity for residents and neighbors to revive the festival. Organizers said the planning committee of 15 received financial support from Sangamon Township, Kirby Medical Center, and Rick Ridings Auto Group.

“We always encourage public input and involvement. It was great to see the interest and enthusiasm for bringing folks together to plan and participate in this celebration,” Sangamon Township Supervisor Kathleen Piatt said. She added, “I’ve enjoyed being part of the planning committee, learning about traditions, and finding ways to carry those forward.”

The event features the following activities: a parade, bingo, a cake walk, kid’s games, a clown, and rides from the Monticello Railway Museum. Festival t-shirts will be available for sale until they run out.

Murphy hopes the celebration will bring back a sense of community she says was partially lost when White Heath School’s seventh and eighth grades moved to Monticello. “Hopefully, our Sesquicentennial Celebration will showcase some of the pride we still have in our little community.”