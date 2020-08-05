Potato crusted whitefish at Silvercreek Restaurant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Silvercreek is back in our CI Kitchen!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.