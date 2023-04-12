CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine pulling up to a red light, looking next to you and seeing a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels. That’s what lots of people saw headed down Neil Street in Champaign on Wednesday afternoon.

People’s faces were lighting up when they realized what was next to them on the roads.

The Planters Nutmobile is the only one in the nation.

In the last 10 months, the crew of “peanutters” said they’ve driven 30,000 miles across the country. They go to a new state every week.

One of the three drivers is U of I graduate Grace Tessitore. She said there’s nothing better than passing out peanuts and stickers to make people of all ages happy.

At Hessel Park, one woman said it was the best birthday present she could’ve asked for.

Tessitore said she lives for moments like those.

“Our main goal is to spread miles of smiles across the country,” she said. “It’s a very fulfilling job to have because your whole purpose is to spread joy in people’s lives. It’s very special to be able to create an impact in these communities and make people feel happy.”

She has always loved to travel and so far, they’ve been to 38 states. The east coast is next on their list.

But, if you want to catch the Nutmobile before it’s too late, they’ll still be in Central Illinois a little longer. Wednesday night, they’re presenting at a few classes at U of I and Thursday, it will be around campus.

To keep up with the nut’s adventures, you can follow along on social media.