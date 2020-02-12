What’s at core of student resolution?

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illini Student Government (ISG) is meeting Wednesday evening to discuss and vote on RES 03.61 Violation of Human Rights in University Investments.

The vote marks the third time in four years students have sought the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Resolution. The resolution calls on UIUC to divest from Elbit Systems Ltd., Northrup Grumman and Raytheon. The resolution states the companies “profit from human rights violations in Palestine.”











It was presented for a first reading February 5, after which students began circulating a petition urging ISG to vote no to the resolution. Some members of ISG say the resolution follows antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents on campus.

Ian Katsnelson, one of three Jewish student senators said of the resolution, “It is truly a shame that the Student Government is continually aiming to create an unwelcome and hostile climate for Jewish and pro-Israel students at the U of I campus.”

During the Fall semester, anti-Israel and antisemitic content was featured during a staff development program on diversity for Housing Resident Advisors and swastikas were found on campus. Members of ISG say UI officials have previously condemned the BDS movement.