What will happen to hogs?

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are cleaning up damage from a fire at a hog farm Tuesday. Firefighters are working to put out hot spots. Others are sifting through the damaged facility.

At least five pigs were wandering around the property, but a semi loaded with pigs left the farm earlier. Firefighters tried to open the doors to let the pigs out when they arrived, but workers tried to stop them. They told crews the pigs would have to be euthanized if they touched the ground.

A representative for Christiansen Farms says they’re now figuring out if they can relocate the pigs or if they need to be euthanized.

The director of communications for the Illinois Pork Producers Association released the following statement regarding the pig farm fire outside Newton: