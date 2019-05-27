Wet weather continues keeping farmers from the field

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Farmers are behind schedule and Mother Nature isn't cutting them any breaks. They're experiencing constant setbacks from all this wet weather.

Experts say farmers in the state should be about 95% done with planting, but they're not even halfway there. There have been some dry days, but not enough to totally dry out fields.

Farmers want sunny days with no rain and several in a row. So far, they've been very minimal.

"To be rained out consistently this long, I really don't remember another year like this."

Paul Berbaum has been farming since 1987, but even for him, this is a first.

"We've had very small windows of opportunity to get anything done."

The outlook this week is still grim.

"If it rains again, we're probably out for the whole week I would guess. I've got one field of corn left to plant, about 78 acres and I've planted no beans."

AG experts say, statewide, farmers should be about 95% done with both soybeans and corn. But farmers now are only about 20 - 40% done with each.

"I've heard of one neighbor that has not planted anything."

There are some positives. The price of corn, for example, is rising.

"I think that's because traders are finally realizing that, by the end of the year, we're going to be short on corn."

Although many farmers are behind on planting because of rain, they still want to make sure they plant something no matter how late it is. Otherwise, they run the risk of fields filling up with plants like these.

"If you don't plant, you've got a week problem you got to deal with all summer and that costs money. I'm going to plant no matter what it is, I'm sure."

The price of corn went up 14-cents Friday. It's still relatively low overall, but it's better than it was. It's good news for farmers, but not the best for consumers.