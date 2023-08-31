WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Westville is doing something historic this year: they’re honoring their sesquicentennial.

A sesquicentennial marks a 150-year anniversary. Events in Westville have taken place every night since Aug. 19 and will continue through Labor Day. Every event has been hosted by the Lions Club alongside the Village Board, who has taken the initiative on planning.

“Last year, we did just a small weekend like we always do that kicks off on Friday and each business and organization does something,” said Lions Club President Andrew Dugas said. “But this year, 150 years, we wanted to go big. So it’s something that means a lot, and the younger generation’s going to have to continue to carry this on.”

The annual parade on Monday concludes events for the celebration.